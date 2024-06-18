2024 election will be ‘most complex threat landscape’ ever: CISA official

The 2024 Presidential elections will be the most secure in United States’ history, a Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency official said Tuesday — but it will also offer the “most complex threat landscape” the agency has encountered yet.

“We’re certainly not taking our eye off the ball,” CISA Senior Adviser Cait Conley said at a Semafor cybersecurity event on Tuesday.

“While we are confident, we are not complacent, and we will continue to work with election officials and the vendors to push the envelope on security.”

Generative AI will likely not introduce new kinds of cybersecurity threats to elections, Conley predicted, but it will exacerbate existing risks and lower the barrier to entry — bringing more bad actors to the table.

“You don’t need to know how to code anymore to leverage malware,” she said.