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US officials downplay details of Washington-Tehran deal

Jun 17, 2026, 7:25am EDT
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Anti-US propaganda in Tehran.
Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters

US officials sought to play down the details of a Washington-Tehran interim deal, as analysts said Iran appeared to have won major concessions.

Though not officially published, the widely seen draft grants the Islamic Republic the right to sell its oil on global markets immediately, alongside the prospect of significant further economic relief, indicating “Iran has emerged from the conflict in a stronger strategic position,” the Institute for the Study of War said. American negotiators told CNN the document did not account for backroom agreements and was intentionally vague to leave space for future negotiation.

Politico’s senior foreign affairs correspondent said the deal offered an “escape hatch,” noting many agreements rely on “deceit or, at least, intentional confusion.”

Prashant Rao
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