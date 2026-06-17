Trump praises Modi as ‘angel,’ ‘killer’

US President Donald Trump said he would visit India soon, an apparent effort to smooth over rocky relations with New Delhi.

At their G7 meeting Wednesday, Trump praised Indian leader Narendra Modi as an “angel” but “total killer,” referencing the yearlong tough negotiations that are yet to produce a trade deal between the two countries.

A “fusillade of actions” by Trump have hurt India’s economy and pride, The New York Times wrote, namely imposing tariffs on Indian goods, punishing India for purchasing Russian oil, and drawing closer to India’s rival Pakistan. Most recently, New Delhi protested against US strikes that killed three Indian sailors.

Whether the thawing is substantive or “performative theater” from two strongman-style leaders remains to be seen.