Republicans more likely to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, poll finds

Most Americans will celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of America’s independence, but Republicans are more likely than Democrats to plan on marking the milestone.

Eighty-eight percent of Republican voters said they plan to celebrate, according to new Gallup polling, while 60% of independents and 54% of Democrats said the same.

The numbers show how partisan politics have started to bleed into what could otherwise be a unifying event, as President Donald Trump puts his mark on a massive celebration in Washington. The president recently said he would celebrate the day with a “spectacular” rally, after performers pulled out of one of the headline events.

Still, two-thirds of American adults plan to celebrate America’s birthday next month, according to Gallup. Of those, two-thirds will do so with family and friends; 44% will watch coverage of the celebrations; and just 17% will attend an official America 250 event.