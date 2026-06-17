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Republicans more likely to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, poll finds

Jun 17, 2026, 5:38am EDT
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Tourists on the National Mall
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Most Americans will celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of America’s independence, but Republicans are more likely than Democrats to plan on marking the milestone.

Eighty-eight percent of Republican voters said they plan to celebrate, according to new Gallup polling, while 60% of independents and 54% of Democrats said the same.

A chart showing what Americans say they’re proud of.

The numbers show how partisan politics have started to bleed into what could otherwise be a unifying event, as President Donald Trump puts his mark on a massive celebration in Washington. The president recently said he would celebrate the day with a “spectacular” rally, after performers pulled out of one of the headline events.

Still, two-thirds of American adults plan to celebrate America’s birthday next month, according to Gallup. Of those, two-thirds will do so with family and friends; 44% will watch coverage of the celebrations; and just 17% will attend an official America 250 event.

Morgan Chalfant
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