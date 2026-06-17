Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Oil falls below $80 as Hormuz opens

Jun 17, 2026, 7:28am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam.
Stringer/Reuters

Oil and gas prices fell as the US-Iran truce pointed towards the freer flow of fossil fuels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Several tankers passed through the waterway, which has in effect been closed for months. Multiple outlets reported that the US would allow Tehran to sell its oil freely, sending crude prices to below the symbolically important $80 mark. European gas prices also fell sharply, giving the continent a chance to restock ahead of winter, Goldman Sachs economists noted.

However, the longer-term consequences could be more profound and bifurcated, a Reuters columnist argued, with governments increasing their support for electrification and renewables, as well as ramping up purchases of coal to reduce reliance on Middle East transit routes.

A chart showing the price of Brent crude.
Prashant Rao
AD