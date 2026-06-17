AI CEOs pitch G7 leaders on global standards forum for advanced models

AI executives who met with heads of state at the G7 summit Wednesday discussed how to create an international forum, potentially helmed by the US, that could establish global standards for advanced models — an idea floated by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Altman, who sat between President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, was the first CEO to speak at the hours-long lunch, an OpenAI official said.

OpenAI’s Chris Lehane told reporters after that “there was really a coalescing amongst the countries and the businesses … in the room around this idea … of being able to try to create; design; develop a forum or a space for the different democratic countries to be able to work together to ultimately see if there’s a way to establish some type of standards,” adding that the hope was those standards “would be an avenue or pathway to helping to ensure ongoing and continued access to the frontier models.”

The OpenAI official said that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, a former central banker, likened such a forum to the Financial Stability Board. Carney chaired the FSB, which G20 leaders created in response to the Great Recession, from 2011 to 2018.

Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, Google’s Demis Hassabis and Meta’s Alexandr Wang; Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio; and France President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Germany Chancellor Friedrich Merz were among those also in attendance.

The talks come on the heels of a decision by the Trump administration to shut down foreign access to Anthropic’s Mythos and Fable models last week amid security concerns.





