Trump leaves G7 summit early as rift grows

US President Donald Trump left the G7 summit early in a sign of growing discord within the Western alliance.

The American leader said his departure had “nothing to do” with the Israel-Iran conflict, and said French President Emmanuel Macron was engaging in “publicity seeking” for suggesting he left to work on ceasefire talks, despite Trump’s press secretary attributing his departure to “what’s going on in the Middle East.”

Trump’s exit means a bilateral meeting with Ukraine’s leader — whose capital suffered a major missile and drone attack overnight, killing 14 — will be canceled, and the US president will not take part in talks on tightening sanctions against Russia, an area of significant disagreement with other G7 members.

