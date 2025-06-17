Trump calls for Tehran to evacuate

US President Donald Trump called for an evacuation of Tehran, heightening the climate of urgency in an embattled Iran as Israel’s attacks showed little sign of relenting.

It was not immediately clear why he urged Tehran residents to leave: Trump said he was aiming for “a real end” to the conflict, rather than a ceasefire, and the White House has reportedly been pushing for talks with Tehran.

Israel, however, has kept up its bombardment, saying that it had killed a close aide to Iran’s supreme leader “in the heart of Tehran.” Those trying to flee the Iranian capital — hundreds have so far crossed into neighboring Azerbaijan — found themselves in long queues: “Everything’s uncertain,” one resident told The New York Times.