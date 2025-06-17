Senate Republicans emerge divided from megabill briefing

Senate Republicans left a briefing Monday on the latest version of their party’s tax-and-spending legislation casting doubt on their conference’s ability to coalesce by a self-imposed deadline of July 4.

“Fifty-three senators and 53 opinions,” Sen. Roger Marshall said. “It’s uphill.” Newly released text seeks to reap more savings from Medicaid — but fiscal hawks including Sen. Ron Johnson indicated it still wasn’t enough. “We’re not seriously addressing our long-term deficit and debt,” Johnson said: “No way” it’s fixed this month. He added that he planned to release a report today or Wednesday that will show “why I’m not super uplifting.”

Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins declined to comment but said the provider tax was still an issue. “It’ll be close,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville said. Added Sen. Cynthia Lummis: “We’re getting down to the details, and that’s all I have to say.”