Russia launches deadliest attack on Kyiv so far this year

Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv on Tuesday was hit with a barrage of Russian drones and missiles, killing at least 10 people in an overnight assault that marked the deadliest attack on the capital in almost a year.

Moscow has been ramping up its aerial assaults on Ukrainian cities, using novel tactics to elude Ukraine’s defenses as the country faces a shortage of air defense missiles.

Even as Russia makes slow gains on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russian analysts fear the escalating Israel-Iran conflict will severely weaken Iran, one of Moscow’s key allies, The Washington Post reported. Others are more optimistic, arguing that the fighting in the Middle East could distract Kyiv’s Western allies from the war and boost oil prices, helping Russia’s finances.