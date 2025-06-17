New exhibition explores how one Swiss artist transcended labels through her art

A new Basel exhibition explores how a Swiss artist spent her life challenging labels through her art.

Although Meret Oppenheim found early success with Object (1936) — a fur-covered tea cup that transformed an object of feminine refinement into a surrealist masterpiece — she resisted the celebrity it brought her, withdrawing from public life and destroying much of her work before mounting a successful comeback in the 1950s.

At a moment when overlooked 20th-century women artists are finally getting their due, the exhibition showcasing her full depth of work is a reminder “that you don’t know Meret Oppenheim,” Artnet wrote.

“Being misunderstood was the drama of her life,” the gallery curator said.