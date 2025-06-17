China’s EV sales race ahead of competitors

China’s carmakers are rapidly growing their lead in the global EV industry.

New research showed that Chinese automakers held most of the top positions globally in EV sales, and were likely deepening their advantage as rivals in the US and EU lag behind technologically.

It comes as Chinese manufacturers increase their focus on domesticating their supply chains, particularly for chips: Major Chinese EV brands are aiming to launch models entirely equipped with domestically made semiconductors as early as 2026, Nikkei reported.

The rapid acceleration of prior plans further signals that Beijing is prioritizing the development of homemade chips in response to Washington’s curbs on its access to high-end technology.