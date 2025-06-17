Events Email Briefings
Boeing lays low at Paris Air Show after Air India crash

Jun 17, 2025, 6:35am EDT
Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris.
Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Boeing scaled back its presence at the Paris Air Show in the wake of the Air India crash last week.

The world’s largest aerospace industry gathering is usually the scene of hot competition between planemakers, especially Boeing and Airbus, but the 787 crash outside Ahmedabad, which killed at least 270 people, has overshadowed the US giant’s contribution.

Boeing was already struggling — two high-profile crashes of its widely used 737 Max in 2019 and 2020 led to the grounding of 387 aircraft and around $80 billion in lost revenues — and is ceding ground to its key rival: Airbus announced nearly $10 billion in new orders on the Paris show’s first day, including the sale of at least 55 airliners to Saudi Arabia.

A chart comparing Airbus’ and Boeing’s stock price performance in the last five years.

Tom Chivers
