Ukraine summit ends without support from key powers for peace communique

China may be trying to commandeer negotiations

Sources: Reuters , Foreign Affairs

Ukraine heralded China’s involvement in international talks to end the war last year as a “significant breakthrough” — but Beijing’s refusal to attend this month’s peace summit shows it has adopted an ambitious-but-risky strategy of “sabotaging Western-led peace proposals” in a bid to eventually use its leverage over Moscow and take charge of peace negotiations, the director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center argued in Foreign Affairs. Putin’s recent comments about China’s diplomatic sincerity suggest he may have struck a deal with Xi Jinping to come to the negotiating table if called on by Beijing in exchange for its absence from the Swiss summit, but it’s unlikely that China’s efforts to spearhead the war’s end will materialize.