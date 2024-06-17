rotating globe
Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Jun 17, 2024, 10:36am EDT
curio

Spying fears delay British army badges

Title icon

The News

The British military delayed rolling out new cap badges in honor of King Charles III for fear the redesigned insignia may contain Chinese-installed tracking devices.

The British company contracted to make the new badges outsources some manufacturing to China, and a defense official told the Financial Times that “tracking devices or a GPS transmitter could be embedded.”

Title icon

Know More

Western countries are unsure whether to treat China as “a friendly trading partner or an implacable foe,” the FT said.

Britain banned the use of Huawei equipment in its new 5G networks in 2021, and espionage fears are not unfounded — two British men were charged with spying for China in April. But one lawmaker said: “To say ‘all China is bad’ is poor policy.”

