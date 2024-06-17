Netanyahu dissolves war cabinet, criticizes IDF for humanitarian pauses in Gaza

Netanyahu has sparred with IDF in recent days

Source: The Guardian, Reuters

The Israel Defense Forces announced Sunday that the army would enact a daily humanitarian pause in Gaza to allow aid into the enclave, a plan that was criticized by Netanyahu, showcasing growing divisions between him and the IDF. “We have a country with an army, not an army with a country,” he said, according to Israeli TV outlets. The war cabinet has had a series of disagreements with the military over how the war has been conducted, and Gantz before his departure argued that Netanyahu did not have an effective strategy in Gaza, Reuters noted.