NATO venture capital fund makes first investments to boost defense tech

NATO’s €1 billion venture capital fund announced its first investments on Tuesday, as the Western security alliance seeks to strengthen its technological edge amid growing geopolitical tensions.

The NATO Innovation Fund (NIF) has invested in four “deep tech” startups — firms seeking to solve substantial scientific or engineering challenges. They are ARX Robotics, a German company making unmanned ground vehicles; Fractile, a startup looking to speed up the training of AI models; iCOMAT, which makes lightweight materials; and Space Forge, a company seeking to move manufacturing to space.

NIF will also support several VC funds that invest in cutting-edge technology with military capabilities, focusing in particular on European regions that have limited access to early-stage funding.

“We believe that our investments are the first of what will be many across the breadth of technology verticals,” NIF partner Chris O’Connor, told Semafor. “So you see investments in artificial intelligence, advanced materials, and space.”