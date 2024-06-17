NASA’s 47-year-old Voyager 1 probe is fully back online

The News
Voyager 1, the furthest man-made object from Earth, is fully back online and sending data from all four of its instruments.
The space probe, 15 billion miles — or 22 light-hours — from home, suffered a glitch in November and started sending back nonsense. NASA managed partial fixes in April and May, and achieved full science operations over the weekend.
Know More
The Voyagers launched in 1977 on a planned five-year mission, but after 47 years are still working, now outside the solar system’s boundaries and sending info about interstellar space.
Sadly, Ed Stone, who directed the Voyager project for 50 years from 1972 to 2022, did not live to see it: He died on June 9, aged 88.