Daniel Radcliffe wins first Tony Award as British theater firm eyes Broadway expansion

British company ATG is changing the way Broadway operates

Sources: Sherwood , The Stage

Behind the scenes of the growing British presence at the Tonys, a private equity-backed British theater company has been making waves on Broadway, Sherwood reported. ATG Entertainment, which owns a quarter of London’s West End theaters, expanded heavily into New York in 2023, buying five houses in an estimated $300 million deal to add to the two it already owned. This kind of change is atypical for Broadway, which has operated more in a “dynastic mode,” The Stage noted, with three families owning most of the houses. It remains to be seen what long-term impact ATG will have on New York’s theater district; it may drive away some of the “loyalty edge” that defines Broadway today and make it more about “what shows have to offer from a business standpoint,” one producer told Sherwood.