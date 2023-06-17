Tracking Africa's billion-dollar companies

McKinsey estimates that there has been a 7% net decrease in the number of African companies earning $1 billion in revenues since 2015, while Latin America, China, and India have witnessed increases in double digits in the same period. Africa’s billion-dollar companies cut across sectors but 70% of the revenues come from six lines of business: oil and gas, mining, retail and consumer goods, financial services, manufacturing, and telecommunications.

While revenue growth varies between sectors, Africa’s large companies grew revenues by 4.9% a year on average from 2015 to 2021. Again, South African companies were the standout performers in this period, recording a 5.5% yearly average, McKinsey said. Overall, there is a lot of potential for the billion-dollar club of companies to optimize their processes, seek customers in other markets and make more money. McKinsey projects that the 345 companies could increase their revenues by more than $550 billion by 2030.