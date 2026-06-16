Vance fronts the Iran deal as Rubio stays quiet

Vice President JD Vance has become the main face selling the Trump administration’s US-Iran deal, but just as notable is who isn’t out promoting it: Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio, though widely seen as one of President Donald Trump’s best communicators — and a potential 2028 Vance running mate or even top-of-the-ticket contender — has been largely quiet on Iran.

Some of that is likely due to circumstance; Vance was already set for a TV network sprint to talk about his new book, while Rubio is in France with Trump for the G7. But Rubio’s absence could also be intentional, given he was skeptical about the deal as it came together.

(A State Department official maintained that Rubio and the administration “are in lockstep behind” Trump’s foreign policy.)

Regardless, Vance’s high-profile advocacy for the deal stands to haunt (or help) him should he run for president.