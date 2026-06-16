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Trump signals Ukraine not a priority

Jun 16, 2026, 6:34pm EDT
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US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Thibault Camus/Pool via Reuters

President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that the Ukraine war was not a priority for the US, a striking shift in tone a day after he said he would turn his focus to ending it after announcing the Iran deal.

Trump’s comments that the US had “nothing to do” with a faraway war will worry Washington’s European allies who want to redirect Trump’s attention to the conflict he once vowed to end in 24 hours.

Instead, Trump has cut military aid to Ukraine, leaving Europe as Kyiv’s biggest backer. There have been signs of movement, though: Trump signaled a return to sanctions on Russian oil shipments and met with Ukraine’s president to discuss providing anti-air missiles.

Tom Chivers
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