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SpaceX overtakes Amazon in value, raising concerns of a bubble

Jun 16, 2026, 6:43pm EDT
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Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via Reuters

SpaceX shares jumped further Tuesday, making the company more valuable than Amazon but further raising concerns of a bubble.

The space giant’s IPO last week broke records and investors have only piled in since. But the numbers are startling: Its price-to-sales ratio is almost 150, compared to less than four for Amazon, and while Amazon made $77 billion last year, SpaceX made a $4.9 billion loss.

The soaring value “feels like one of those meme stocks,” an analyst told Reuters: “You have to be very, very careful.” SpaceX itself is pushing ahead, completing a $60 billion deal to buy coding startup Cursor to advance its AI side, alongside building massive data centers in Tennessee.

Chart showing SpaceX intraday market performance since IPO
Tom Chivers
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