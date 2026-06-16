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Saudi nationals head south for mountain summer escape

Jun 16, 2026, 8:38am EDT
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Multi-storey houses made of stones, Asir province, Rijal Alma, Saudi Arabia.
Eric Lafforgue/Hans Lucas via Reuters

At this time of year, most of Saudi Arabia is baking under a scorching sun, prompting many locals to head to Aseer, the cool green southwest, home to the country’s highest peak and the “flower men,” who wear marigold crowns said to fend off headaches. This month, Aseer launched its summer season — a companion to the Riyadh Season entertainment festival and the Diriyah Season’s culture fixtures in the cooler months — aiming to draw more than 3 million visitors with 122 events across its highland villages.

Once one of the kingdom’s more conservative areas, Aseer is now courting domestic crowds and foreign tourists alike. Unlike the flashing lights and international stars of Riyadh Season, its events lean toward “authentic experiences” — think traditional crafts and hikes. The Saudi tourism economy is increasingly running on the home market, with the kingdom recording 28.9 million domestic tourists in the first quarter of this year, up 16% from a year earlier. They spent $9.3 billion at a time when the Iran war was unsettling travel plans across the region.

Manal Albarakati
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