Podcast listeners stand out on political questions, poll finds

Americans who listen to partisan podcasts and influencers are more likely than others in their political party to believe that citizens with “radical views” should be able to protest the government — as long as they’re not violent.

New Gallup analysis of a 2025 study with the Kettering Foundation found that, among those who listen to influencers on the left, like Hasan Piker, 71% strongly back the right to peacefully protest, compared with 49% of Democrats overall.

Four in 10 people who listen to Joe Rogan and other influencers on the right agree, compared with just 28% of Republicans overall. Liberal podcast listeners are also more likely than their broader Democratic counterparts to believe every citizen — even uninformed or “radical” ones — deserves the right to vote, and less likely to believe that US political leaders will be held accountable.