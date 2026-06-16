Justice Department zeroes in on Newsom

There are “several investigations” ongoing relating to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a source familiar with the situation told Semafor, shortly after Newsom accused President Donald Trump’s Justice Department of targeting him for political reasons.

But the investigations emerged out of Sacramento and not from Main Justice, according to the source, who said they involve whistleblowers. The investigations involve the taxes of Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and also target Newsom’s former chief-of-staff, who recently pleaded guilty to a fraud scheme.

Newsom denied any wrongdoing in talking points sent to Hill allies by his office; they claim the California Democrat was singled out because he is considering running for president.

Federal investigators are “contacting family friends, donors, former employees, and associates, subpoenaing records, and asking questions about the Governor’s and First Partner’s finances, organizations connected to the First Partner, and even deeply personal family matters,” the talking points say.