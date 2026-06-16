Global EV sales surge during Iran war

Global EV sales are expected to hit 23 million this year, an 11% jump from 2025, as the Iran war drives demand for cheaper electric mileage.

Thanks to falling lithium-ion prices, EVs are becoming more affordable just as gas prices have risen, prompting more drivers to make the switch even as demand slows in the world’s largest market: China’s domestic EV sales slumped last month, but its exports soared by 73%, reflecting the extent to which “war in Iran has changed the math” around EVs, The New York Times wrote.

In the US, it’s nearly three times more expensive to fuel a gas car as an EV, and Carbon Brief found that the UK’s EV drivers save nearly $1,500 annually over their petrol counterparts.