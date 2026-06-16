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France’s spy agency drops Palantir

Jun 16, 2026, 7:03pm EDT
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Dado Ruvic/Reuters

France’s spy agency ended its contract with US-based software giant Palantir and replaced it with a domestic rival.

Europe’s tech sovereignty concerns have risen after the US government blocked foreign nationals’ access to Anthropic’s frontier models. Palantir in particular has faced scrutiny, the Financial Times noted: Its deal with the UK health service has drawn political and public pushback, and Germany has snubbed Palantir for defense contracts.

Washington’s Anthropic decision has underscored the need for non-US frontier AI, The Verge argued, and several countries are racing to establish their own.

But blocking US tools comes with risks. European-made alternatives are inferior, and European-only procurement would leave the continent lagging behind in military and cybersecurity applications, a recent analysis argued.

Chart showing Palantir annual revenues by geography
Tom Chivers
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