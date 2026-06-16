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DeepSeek fundraises $7.4 billion

Jun 16, 2026, 6:52pm EDT
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Founder, CEO and CTO of Unitree Wang Xingxing, founder and CEO of BrainCo Han Bicheng, co-founder of Manycore Tech Huang Xiaohuang, founder and CEO of DEEP Robotics Zhu Qiuguo, founder and CEO of Game Science Feng Ji, Deepseek Senior Researcher Victor Chen and founder of Alibaba Cloud Wang Jian attend the Six Little Dragons Wuzhen Dialogue, at the World Internet Conference, in Wuzhen town of Tongxiang city, Zhejiang province, China
Tingshu Wang/Reuters

DeepSeek became China’s most valuable AI startup after raising $7.4 billion, but its $50 billion valuation is eclipsed by the astronomical market values of its US rivals.

The upstart upended Silicon Valley with its cost-effective open-source model last year, and is seen as leading Beijing’s race against the US.

While it marks one of China’s largest private tech fundraisings, US frontier labs Anthropic and OpenAI recently raised $65 billion and $122 billion respectively. The disparity is largely due to geopolitical constraints, Reuters reported, which confine DeepSeek’s fundraising to China and limit its access to American hardware, making it pointless to “match the multi-billion-dollar computing budgets” of US rivals, an analyst said.

Tasneem Nashrulla
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