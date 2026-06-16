Broad skepticism over Iran-US truce

Skepticism abounded among allies, officials, and executives over the details and durability of the US truce with Iran.

The Trump administration has insisted the Strait of Hormuz — which has in effect been closed for months — will reopen by Friday, but no official document has been released outlining the deal between Washington and Tehran.

European powers have voiced hesitation, notably over whether Israel will cease its offensive in Lebanon, an Iranian demand; the CIA director has reportedly questioned Iran’s willingness to make concessions; Republican US senators have been reluctant to praise the deal; and Israel fears the agreement takes the pressure off Iran. Meanwhile, shipping executives say it will take months for traffic to reach pre-war levels.