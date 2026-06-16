Exclusive / Bernie Sanders endorses Cori Bush’s comeback bid

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is endorsing progressive former Rep. Cori Bush’s comeback bid in Missouri, saying in a statement shared first with Semafor that “she will fight back against Republican attacks on our fundamental freedoms, and transform our economy, and our government into one that works for everyone, not just the powerful and well-connected.”

Bush, who’d been a member of the “Squad,” was ousted last cycle by Democratic Rep. Wesley Bell in a deep-blue St. Louis district deluged in spending by the pro-Israel group AIPAC.

Bush, an outspoken critic of Israel, launched a primary challenge last fall for what’s now the sole remaining safe blue seat in Missouri after Republicans redrew the map.

“I am honored to be endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders, a true leader in our movement to guarantee healthcare, housing, and childcare for all,” Bush said.