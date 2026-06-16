Exclusive / Bernie Sanders endorses Cori Bush’s comeback bid

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Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is endorsing progressive former Rep. Cori Bush’s comeback bid in Missouri, saying in a statement shared first with Semafor that “she will fight back against Republican attacks on our fundamental freedoms, and transform our economy, and our government into one that works for everyone, not just the powerful and well-connected.”
Bush, who’d been a member of the “Squad,” was ousted last cycle by Democratic Rep. Wesley Bell in a deep-blue St. Louis district deluged in spending by the pro-Israel group AIPAC.
Bush, an outspoken critic of Israel, launched a primary challenge last fall for what’s now the sole remaining safe blue seat in Missouri after Republicans redrew the map.
“I am honored to be endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders, a true leader in our movement to guarantee healthcare, housing, and childcare for all,” Bush said.
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Sanders’ endorsement is the latest example of the progressive leader wading into a primary against a sitting House member when many of his colleagues on the left have declined to take sides.
Other “Squad” members have largely stayed clear of the primary, wary of the dynamics of endorsing against a now-incumbent House colleague, though fellow progressive Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., canvassed for Bush along with former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., last weekend.
Sanders’ involvement in House primaries has caused some consternation among Democrats; he frustrated members of the Congressional Black Caucus by endorsing against sitting CBC members, as when he backed Nida Allam against Rep. Valerie Foushee, D-N.C.