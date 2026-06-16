How Amazon Business made business buying smart by rebuilding its consumer platform for companies

In this special episode of Compound Interest, Semafor’s Chief Commercial Officer Rachel Oppenheim sits down with Todd Heimes, Vice President and General Manager at our season sponsor, Amazon Business. Todd and Rachel sit down to discuss how Amazon Business is reshaping how organizations buy.

Heimes has been scaling Amazon since he started there in 1999, and has been growing Amazon Business since it started in 2016. His goal is to help organizations of all sizes save time and money by making business buying smarter, easier, and more strategic. Heimes discusses how the solution cuts the friction of age-old systems through immense selection, fast delivery, and a foundation built on customer obsession and earned trust.

This season of Compound Interest is in partnership with Amazon Business. This episode is commercial content produced by Semafor Global Studio with Amazon Business.