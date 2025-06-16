Israel suggests it may be seeking to end Iranian regime

Israel’s prime minister openly discussed toppling Tehran’s theocratic regime as part of his military’s aerial assault on Iran.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks to Fox News indicated his goals for the days of bombardment may extend beyond crippling Iran’s nuclear program: Israeli attacks have killed several top nuclear scientists and military commanders, as well as damaging two key atomic-energy sites.

However, US President Donald Trump reportedly vetoed a plan to target Iran’s supreme leader. “The real debate has never been about what to do with Iran’s nuclear program,” one analyst wrote in Foreign Policy. “It’s always been about what to do with the regime.”