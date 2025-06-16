Israel and Iran conflict enters fourth day

Israel attacked Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure for a fourth day, while Iran retaliated with missiles and drones.

Israel’s attacks killed at least 224, and Iranian missiles caused 24 deaths in Israel. Among the dead was the head of Iran’s intelligence agency and Israel said it hit the command center of Tehran’s top military unit. The United Nations said the attacks also dealt critical damage to a key Iranian nuclear facility.

US President Donald Trump wants talks, but Iran refused to negotiate under attack — nuclear negotiations scheduled for Sunday were canceled — and Israel’s prime minister said there would be no deal unless Iran dismantled its enrichment facilities.

Oil prices jumped as investors grew concerned about a widened conflict.