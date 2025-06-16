Iran privately signals openness to Israel ceasefire talks: Reports

Iran has signaled that it is open to negotiating a ceasefire as Israel widens its attacks on Tehran, according to reports.

Tehran has told Arab mediators it could also resume nuclear talks if Washington doesn’t join Israel’s attack, The Wall Street Journal reported. And according to Reuters, Tehran has asked Gulf countries to lobby US President Donald Trump to press Israel to cease hostilities in exchange for more flexible nuclear negotiations.

But Iran doesn’t seem ready to capitulate, The Economist’s Middle East editor noted: Officials told the Journal that Tehran feels Israel lacks a clear exit strategy and can’t afford to get caught in a war of attrition; a priority is keeping the US out of the fight. Iran has previously said it is not willing to negotiate while under attack.

In the meantime, both countries are stepping up attacks. Israel issued an evacuation warning for a district in Tehran and bombed an Iranian state broadcaster, while Iran fired more missiles at Israel and called on Tel Aviv residents to evacuate.