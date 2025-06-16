Home-goods companies prepare new Trump-linked products

The News
Want a MAGA rice cooker or a snow globe with a small version of President Donald Trump raising his fist?
Major home-goods companies are there for you, with at least three firms developing special collections that feature Trump, according to plans and proposed releases reviewed by Semafor.
One of the companies, Instant Pot Brands, noted that “a portion of the profits from” its forthcoming collection “will be donated to the Trump Presidential Library.” Instant Pot, which makes kitchen and home appliances, said in its release that it will offer a “45/47 Collaboration,” including various items branded with those numbers and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” tagline.
The company added that its collection is “in collaboration with representatives of the Trump administration.” And it’s not alone among the home-goods companies looking to link themselves to Trump’s brand — as well as his broader agenda.
Lenox Corporation, which sells tableware and collectible items, has also proposed a line of products featuring Trump. Those plans include a line of “fine porcelain dinnerware” complete with the president’s face and a White House logo, “gold plated flatware,” MAGA glasses, ornaments, and snow globes, according to presentation plans.
Alex Olson, deputy director of government affairs at Nest Point Associates — which represents all of the companies listed in this piece — told Semafor that the Instant Pot products, in addition to Lenox snow globes and ornaments, will be publicly available around July 4.
“All proceeds from any sales of these products will be donated to the Trump Library,” Olson said. “All of these companies, including those not listed such as LLFlex and Anchor Hocking, are extremely supportive of President Trump and the MAGA Agenda, standing with the president with their efforts to onshore and show public support.”
Lenox’s fine China collection is being gifted to First Lady Melania Trump as a gift for the White House, he added. The company has produced china for prior presidents.
Live Comfortably, a bedding company, alongside Simply Interior Homes, also recently put together a proposal for both a “Mar-a-Lago” and “White House” sheets collection, according to a copy of the proposal seen by Semafor.
The company is “looking to provide these collections directly to the White House, Trump Hotels, and Mar-a-Lago properties at no expense to them as a special edition,” according to Olson.
The Mar-a-Lago collection, according to the company’s plans, is inspired by Trump’s “palatial estate”; its design “blends Mediterranean opulence with American grandeur.” The White House collection, meanwhile, is described as channeling “neoclassical elegance and stately charm,” and features the presidential seal on the bedding.
The White House did not return a request for comment on the new product lines.
In this article:
Know More
It’s not uncommon for companies to use the popularity of a president for special collections of commercial goods, or to get involved in a presidential election (as a number of designers did for President Joe Biden in 2020).
Lenox Corporation has also for years been tapped to design presidents’ official inauguration gifts for both parties — in 2021, the company produced specialty luxury crystal vases for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
That’s just the start of Trump-focused items: Soho Apparel Group, a California-based company, will also have its own sock line for Trump, according to Olson.
Trump has made more than $6 million from licensing his name and likeness to companies for products bearing his brand, according to disclosures released on Friday. Those products include a “God Bless the USA” Bible, Trump sneakers, and Trump watches.
But Olson underscored that no Nest Point-represented company would be using the president’s likeness and that proceeds from the sales would benefit the future Trump library alone.
Foodservices Brand Group, Lawn & Garden LLC, and others are also “looking for ways to support” Trump’s agenda, he added — as well as “promising the onshoring and creation of new jobs to support recent trade initiatives.”
Shelby’s view
Manufacturers’ embrace of the Trump brand indicates how much the country has changed since his first run for president, when brands saw public support for the Republican as a risk.
The same phenomenon appeared on the campaign trail: Voters who were nervous to admit they’d backed Trump in 2017 were more open about their support for him come 2024.
Companies are clearly taking heed, with some seeing a new benefit to linking themselves to Trump.
Room for Disagreement
Openly pro-Trump companies are often on the receiving end of boycotts: Some people are using PublicSquare, a social media platform that highlights “anti-woke” businesses that align with MAGA stances, as an easy way to identify businesses to steer clear of.
The platform itself has seen its own stock shares nosedive since Trump took office, according to HuffPost.
Notable
- There are more cases of Trump licensing his name for products that feature him, according to The Wall Street Journal.