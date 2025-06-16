Home-goods companies prepare new Trump-linked products

Want a MAGA rice cooker or a snow globe with a small version of President Donald Trump raising his fist?

Major home-goods companies are there for you, with at least three firms developing special collections that feature Trump, according to plans and proposed releases reviewed by Semafor.

One of the companies, Instant Pot Brands, noted that “a portion of the profits from” its forthcoming collection “will be donated to the Trump Presidential Library.” Instant Pot, which makes kitchen and home appliances, said in its release that it will offer a “45/47 Collaboration,” including various items branded with those numbers and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” tagline.

The company added that its collection is “in collaboration with representatives of the Trump administration.” And it’s not alone among the home-goods companies looking to link themselves to Trump’s brand — as well as his broader agenda.

Lenox Corporation, which sells tableware and collectible items, has also proposed a line of products featuring Trump. Those plans include a line of “fine porcelain dinnerware” complete with the president’s face and a White House logo, “gold plated flatware,” MAGA glasses, ornaments, and snow globes, according to presentation plans.

Alex Olson, deputy director of government affairs at Nest Point Associates — which represents all of the companies listed in this piece — told Semafor that the Instant Pot products, in addition to Lenox snow globes and ornaments, will be publicly available around July 4.

“All proceeds from any sales of these products will be donated to the Trump Library,” Olson said. “All of these companies, including those not listed such as LLFlex and Anchor Hocking, are extremely supportive of President Trump and the MAGA Agenda, standing with the president with their efforts to onshore and show public support.”

Lenox’s fine China collection is being gifted to First Lady Melania Trump as a gift for the White House, he added. The company has produced china for prior presidents.

Live Comfortably, a bedding company, alongside Simply Interior Homes, also recently put together a proposal for both a “Mar-a-Lago” and “White House” sheets collection, according to a copy of the proposal seen by Semafor.

The company is “looking to provide these collections directly to the White House, Trump Hotels, and Mar-a-Lago properties at no expense to them as a special edition,” according to Olson.

The Mar-a-Lago collection, according to the company’s plans, is inspired by Trump’s “palatial estate”; its design “blends Mediterranean opulence with American grandeur.” The White House collection, meanwhile, is described as channeling “neoclassical elegance and stately charm,” and features the presidential seal on the bedding.

The White House did not return a request for comment on the new product lines.