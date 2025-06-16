Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

G7 summit opens with deep divides

Jun 16, 2025, 6:39am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

Meetings on either side of the globe underlined growing challenges to US hegemony, from within and beyond Washington’s traditional alliances.

A G7 summit in Alberta will likely focus on divisions among its members over trade as well as their stances to wars in the Middle East and Ukraine: The last time Canada hosted the meeting, US President Donald Trump torpedoed the gathering, calling his host “dishonest & weak.” The G7’s six other members are hoping for “a low-drama summit” this time, The New York Times said.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, meanwhile, set off for Kazakhstan to join a meeting of central Asian nations, the latest sign of how Beijing is seeking to “counter the US-led global order,” Bloomberg noted.

A chart showing the share of global GDP between the G7 and BRICS
Prashant Rao
AD
AD