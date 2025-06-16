G7 summit opens with deep divides

Meetings on either side of the globe underlined growing challenges to US hegemony, from within and beyond Washington’s traditional alliances.

A G7 summit in Alberta will likely focus on divisions among its members over trade as well as their stances to wars in the Middle East and Ukraine: The last time Canada hosted the meeting, US President Donald Trump torpedoed the gathering, calling his host “dishonest & weak.” The G7’s six other members are hoping for “a low-drama summit” this time, The New York Times said.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, meanwhile, set off for Kazakhstan to join a meeting of central Asian nations, the latest sign of how Beijing is seeking to “counter the US-led global order,” Bloomberg noted.