Senators tell Biden admin to increase pressure on India over Sikh murder plot

The State Department should put more pressure on India’s government to punish those behind a failed plot to assassinate a Sikh activist on US soil, a group of Democratic senators argue in a new letter.

Citing “credible allegations” of Indian government involvement in the murder plot, the group is asking Secretary of State Antony Blinken to undertake a “strong diplomatic response,” according to a copy of the correspondence shared with Semafor.

The group, led by Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, is also requesting a briefing from the Biden administration on the status of its engagement with the Indian government about the plot, which was uncovered last year.

“The Administration must match words with actions to hold Indian officials involved in the plot accountable, and to send a clear message that there will be consequences for such behavior,” the letter states. “It is imperative that we take an unequivocal stand against such a threat to the rights of a U.S. citizen and violation of U.S. sovereignty, which are examples of India’s increasingly irresponsible efforts to silence critics of its government among its diaspora around the world.”

The letter is also signed by Democratic Sens. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Tim Kaine of Virginia, and Ron Wyden of Oregon. Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont also signed the letter.