The interest rate cut summer that wasn’t

Prepare for a ‘widespread display of hesitancy’

Sources: Bloomberg , Reuters

While Canada and the European Central Bank cut rates this month, this week will be crucial to determine whether that trend persists globally. At the beginning of the year, 90% of economists in Reuters polls predicted the US Federal Reserve would cut rates starting in March, with other large economies following suit through the summer. But sticky inflation has put off any US rate cut until September at the earliest, leaving the ECB to take the unusual step of going ahead of the Fed. Further delays from other banks this week could “reaffirm how June … may increasingly turn out to be a widespread display of hesitancy,” Bloomberg wrote.