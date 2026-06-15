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Zimbabwe gold miner plans to double annual output

Jun 15, 2026, 8:56am EDT
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Gold bars.
Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Zimbabwe’s state-owned miner Mutapa Gold Resources plans to double its annual gold production compared to the last financial year to reach 220,000 ounces by 2029. Mutapa said it secured $75 million from Zimbabwean banks to raise output from a key pit located to the northwest of Harare, with more capital expected from foreign lenders.

Gold accounted for nearly half of Zimbabwe’s $9.7 billion export revenues last year, as the country hiked royalties to tap into gold price increases that have only recently started to cool. Harare earned $1.2 billion from gold revenues between January and April this year, more than double receipts from the same period in 2025, according to the central bank.

A chart showing sub-Saharan Africa’s top mineral-exporting countries.
Alexander Onukwue
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