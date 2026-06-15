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Trump undercuts Republicans’ push on surveillance law

Jun 15, 2026, 5:06am EDT
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John Thune
Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

President Donald Trump is complicating Republicans’ messaging on the expiration of a law authorizing warrantless surveillance under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, declaring on Sunday that if a bill requiring voter ID is not attached to its renewal, then he’s “against FISA.”

That bill, the SAVE America Act, lacks the 60 votes needed in the Senate, and Trump’s message clashes with Republican leaders who argue a clean FISA extension is needed for national security.

Trump is also showing no interest in replacing Bill Pulte as the incoming acting director of national intelligence, which prompted Democrats to block the FISA extension.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said he hopes Jay Clayton, Trump’s nominee for the permanent role, can be confirmed this week, which would put him in the position before Pulte takes over.

Republicans may also be one vote down this week: Sen. Mitch McConnell was hospitalized this weekend.

Burgess Everett
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