Top US windfarm begins commercial operations

The biggest wind farm in the US began commercial operations, highlighting the country’s rapid rollout of green energy despite the Trump administration’s hostility to the industry.

The SunZia Wind Project in New Mexico will, at capacity, generate 3.65 gigawatts of electricity, enough to supply around a million homes, after decades of planning delays and opposition from Washington.

Authorities had imposed a “total halt” on wind development, but soaring fossil fuel prices sparked by the Iran war, as well as surging electricity demand to power AI data centers, have boosted the green energy sector in the US: This year, renewables provided more electricity than gas over the course of a month for the first time.