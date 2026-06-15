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Russia likely culprit in UK arson attacks

Jun 15, 2026, 7:00pm EDT
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Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a press conference at Downing Street in central London on June 15, 2026, to announce government action to protect children online.
Carlos Jasso/Pool via Reuters

Russia was behind arson attacks on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s properties, the BBC reported. Two men were convicted Monday, and the BBC’s investigation found evidence that a young Russian diplomat had recruited the pair.

Moscow regularly recruits young men of various nationalities — the Starmer arsonists were Ukrainian-born — as proxies in its shadowy hybrid warfare campaigns, Reuters reported.

More than 1,100 Ukrainians, a fifth of them minors, have been accused of committing arson, terrorism, or sabotage, apparently Russian-backed, since 2022.

In Britain, the tactic is partly a response to necessity, because the government expelled 600 Russian operatives, including 400 suspected spies, after the 2018 poisoning of a former Russian double-agent. Moscow also backs cyber-warfare campaigns and sabotage of undersea cables.

Tom Chivers
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