Russia fires huge aerial barrage at Ukraine

Russia fired another huge aerial barrage at Ukraine, killing at least 10 people, while Kyiv intensified its drone campaign against Moscow-controlled territory, underscoring the broad shift in their war from ground-based combat to the skies.

Analysts noted that Russia had recently begun increasing its manufacture and use of aerial weapons, while Ukraine is appealing for replenishment of its dwindling stores of Patriot interceptors to protect its airspace.

Kyiv, meanwhile, is fighting an intense drone campaign focused on cutting off Russian access to Crimea, aiming to limit the Kremlin’s supply lines for battles elsewhere and potentially forcing Moscow to make “some very hard choices,” a Kyiv-based analyst told the Financial Times.