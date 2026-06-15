Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Oman property fends off Iran war ripples

Jun 15, 2026, 8:05am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A view of Muscat at night.
Stelios Misinas/Reuters

Residential land prices in the Omani capital Muscat rose by 43.6% year-on-year in the first quarter, data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information showed. The market has continued to climb during the US-Iran war, helped by the fact that Oman’s ports lie outside the Strait of Hormuz, meaning its economy has been relatively insulated from the conflict. Across the country as a whole, residential prices were up 17.6% compared to a year earlier.

The Saudi property market has held up too, buoyed by domestic demand. Home prices in the kingdom rose during the opening three months of the year, although the number of transactions fell by half due to affordability issues and uncertainty caused by the war. Even so, real estate consultancy Knight Frank called the kingdom’s housing fundamentals “strong enough to transcend the conflict.”

Manal Albarakati
AD