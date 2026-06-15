Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Hockney’s technique, in the artist’s own words

Updated Jun 15, 2026, 1:30pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Semafor Recommends graphic

Secret Knowledge: Rediscovering the Lost Techniques of the Old Masters by David Hockney.

The veteran British artist died last week at the age of 88. He was working (usually on an iPad) right to the end of his life, including a vast frieze inspired by the Bayeux Tapestry.

This 2001 book argues that the Renaissance greats such as Caravaggio and Vermeer used optical devices like the camera obscura to achieve their startling realism, just as he much later would use technology to boost his own work; it is “a short and thrilling book with big … things to say,” The Guardian wrote at the time. Buy Secret Knowledge from your local bookstore.

Tom Chivers
AD