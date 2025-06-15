US, Germany military celebrations reflect changing relationship with armed forces

Military celebrations in the US and Germany reflected the two countries’ changing relationship to their respective armed forces.

Germany on Sunday held its first ever veterans day; past attempts to commemorate Berlin’s forces “received timid support in a country still fundamentally ashamed by its militarist past,” War on the Rocks wrote.

But the Ukraine war made support for Germany’s troops more acceptable, and the new government is pushing a massive rearmament effort.

And in Washington on Saturday, President Donald Trump held a military parade partly overshadowed by his earlier deployment of troops to quell California immigration protests, The New York Times wrote.

The domestic display also highlighted Trump’s distaste for overseas wars, as Israel and Iran exchanged strikes.