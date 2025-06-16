Senate Finance set to drop GOP tax plan

The Senate Finance Committee’s tax-focused piece of President Donald Trump’s megabill is expected to land as soon as today, after a slight delay that shouldn’t be a shock: It’s the most scrutinized and controversial piece of the legislation.

The draft will include Republican senators’ changes to House-passed tax deductions, clean energy credit cutoffs and Medicaid cutbacks. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told reporters he’s pushing to minimize any Medicaid benefit cuts and keep the bill from threatening hospitals, while Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said on Meet the Press that if the president and GOP leaders need his vote they must negotiate on the bill’s debt ceiling hike.

And talks are hitting a frenzied pace: Hawley is touting his win on compensation for workers exposed to radiation, while Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is celebrating getting billions for border security reimbursement in his state.

