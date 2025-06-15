Israel-Iran conflict intensifies as fresh attacks risk regional spillover

The conflict between Israel and Iran expanded Sunday, as the countries launched fresh strikes and warned of further attacks.

“We are in a state of war,” an Iranian government spokesperson said, while an Israeli military official said the country’s onslaught on Tehran wouldn’t stop “for a moment.”

Explosions were reported in the Iranian capital on Sunday, while Israel detected a new wave of missile launches from Iran.

US President Donald Trump urged both sides to “make a deal” to stop the fighting, but the odds of a diplomatic end in the near future appear slim.

At least 125 people have been killed in Iran since Friday, officials there said, and 13 in Israel.

The intensifying nature of the strikes — Israel said it struck Iranian nuclear sites and a massive gas field — have raised fears of a spillover into a regional war; Washington called off US-Iran nuclear talks previously set for Sunday in Oman.