G7 begins under shadow of Israel-Iran conflict

The G7 summit began in Canada on Sunday, as the conflict between Israel and Iran looms over the already fraught gathering.

This year’s meeting, which brings together the leaders from the seven largest industrialized democracies, is widely seen as the “G6 versus Trump,” Politico wrote, with officials expected to pressure US President Donald Trump on trade and Russia: “It’s like preparing the red carpet for Godzilla,” one Canadian official said.

Even so, the escalation in the Middle East could expose fresh divisions.

The UK and France have urged restraint, while Japan condemned Israeli strikes and Trump called them “excellent.”

The leaders will now likely try to influence Trump’s handling of the conflict, given Washington’s leverage over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.